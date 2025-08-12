Zimbabwe: Mozambique Receives Donation From Zimbabwe to Support Victims of Cyclone Chido

Over the weekend, the Zimbabwean government handed over a donation of food, seeds and building materials to support the victims of Cyclone Chido, which hit Mozambique last December.

The ceremony, held in Chimoio, the capital of the central province of Manica, was attended by the Presidents of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, and Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to a AIM the donation includes 41 tons of sugar, 60 tons of wheat, 30 tons of maize flour, 11 tons of maize seeds and 1,740 sheets of IBR roofing. According to the authorities, the material will be distributed primarily in the provinces of Niassa and Cabo Delgado, which were severely affected by the cyclone.

The cyclone, which also affected other southern African countries, caused human losses, destruction of infrastructure and swept away extensive agricultural areas in central and northern Mozambique.

During the 2024/2025 rainy season, the country was hit by three tropical cyclones - Chido, Dikeledi and Jude, which caused more than 300 deaths and affected around 2 million people.

At the reception of the donation, President Daniel Chapo, praised Zimbabwe's gesture of solidarity, saying that the support "will serve to improve the living conditions of the population that is still suffering the impacts of these natural disasters".

Chapo stressed that the relationship between Mozambique and Zimbabwe "transcends diplomatic contact" and is rooted in the brotherhood forged during the liberation struggles. He also recalled that, in 2022, Zimbabwe provided support to the victims of terrorism in Cabo Delgado with 1,000 tons of corn, 45 tons of soybeans and other goods.

For his part, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was "extremely happy" to return to Chimoio, in the center of the country, a place he considers symbolic in the history of his country's liberation struggle.

"As peoples with similar cultures, when one is suffering, it must support the other," said Mnangagwa, stressing that natural disasters "have no borders" and require constant solidarity.

The statesman assured that the friendship between Mozambique and Zimbabwe will last forever and reaffirmed the commitment to continue cooperating in various areas, including the economy, security and social development.