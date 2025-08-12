Ethiopia: State Earns Over 5.8 Bln Birr From Tourism in Last FY

12 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Amhara State Culture and Tourism Bureau announced that it generated more than 5.8 billion Birr in tourism revenue from domestic and international visitors during the just-ended Ethiopian fiscal year.

Bureau Public Relations Head Abebe Embiale told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that efforts to boost domestic tourism included expanding market accessibility and implementing a mix of print, electronic, online, and integrated promotional activities.

According to Abebe, the state welcomed 12,711,565 domestic tourists and 27,710 international visitors over the past year. Revenue from domestic tourists reached 5.581 billion Birr, while foreign visitors contributed 258.32 million Birr -- bringing the total to 5.839 billion Birr, exceeding the annual target by more than 100%.

In partnership with stakeholders, the bureau provided capacity-building training to 5,092 professionals, including local tour operators, community-based tourism experts, hotel owners, and hospitality professionals. The goal was to enhance tourism volume, diversify services, and raise the standards of hotels and tourism enterprises.

Additionally, the bureau conducted support and monitoring visits to 12,673 institutions and issued competency certifications to 227 institutions and individuals, which Abebe said has improved service delivery and strengthened the state's tourism sector.

