Ethiopia: Experts Advocate Cooperation As Sole Solution for Nile Water Utilization

In a move to promote peaceful collaboration, experts are highlighting that cooperation among riparian countries is the most effective way to ensure the sustainable and equitable utilization of the Nile's water resources.

This approach, they say, is the only solution against colonial-era treaties that have historically favored specific nations.

Speaking to Gazette Plus, Water Resources Management and Hydro- Diplomacy Consultant Fek Fek Negash emphasized that joint efforts are the best path forward for all Nile Basin countries, including Egypt, to achieve fair water allocation.

According to Negash, Egypt has historically tried to divert international attention regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), even though it receives over 97% of its water from other countries.

Fek Ahmed reaffirmed Ethiopia's stance, stating, "Ethiopia is still committed to its stance on equitable and reasonable utilization of water resources and shared prosperity with no significant harm to the lower Nile basin countries."

Similarly, International Water Law Expert Kebede Gerba pointed to the newly established Nile Basin Commission as a pivotal development. He noted that the Commission is expected to transform years of skepticism into a framework of cooperation and shared development. Preparations for the Commission's office in Entebbe, Uganda, and staff recruitment are progressing steadily.

Kebede also highlighted the 2025 Declaration of Principles (DoP), signed by the leaders of Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan in Khartoum, as a crucial milestone that paved the way for enhanced regional cooperation.

He further underlined that the Nile Basin Cooperation Framework Agreement (CFA) represents a new era of partnership among Nile Basin countries, aiming to replace outdated colonial-era approaches. The CFA, which comprises 45 articles, is based on the fundamental principles of equitable and reasonable utilization of water resources, prevention of significant harm, and voluntary collaboration. The Commission's role is to mediate disputes among members while safeguarding their respective rights and obligations under the agreement.