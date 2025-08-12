Malawi: Usi Drops Political Bombshell - Alliance Talks Underway, Slams Chakwera for Praising the Rich

State Vice President and Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu Party leader Dr. Michael Usi has set the political stage ablaze, revealing that his party is in advanced talks with a "well-known political party" to form an alliance ahead of the September 16 elections.

Speaking to a charged crowd at Nyambadwe Ground in Blantyre, Usi refused to name his potential partners, saying the deal was still being finalized. But he made it clear: the move is strategic and aimed at shaking up Malawi's political landscape.

"I am not obsessed with positions. I never set out to be President or Vice President -- my aim has always been to help solve the country's problems," Usi declared. "But when I waited for others to step forward, no one came. Is Malawi's presidency the only thing people want?"

In a no-holds-barred address, Usi launched a blistering attack on President Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of glamorizing the wealthy instead of confronting corruption and social decay.

"How can a country progress when thieves are never arrested?" Usi fumed. "This nation has been dragged into a cave because the President fails to act against looters. If Chakwera had delivered on his promises, he wouldn't be campaigning today."

Usi also warned Malawians against blind loyalty and urged them to vote wisely. "September 16 is not about fan clubs -- it's about saving our country," he said.

He was flanked at the rally by Grace Nazitwere, his running mate in the upcoming elections, as thousands roared in approval.

If Usi's alliance talks bear fruit, Malawi's 2025 race could take a dramatic turn -- with the Vice President positioning himself not just as a candidate, but as a political disruptor determined to rewrite the rules.