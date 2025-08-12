Malawi: Atupele Fires At Chakwera - 'Malawians Are Angry - - Use Your Vote to End the Suffering'

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has unleashed a stinging attack on President Lazarus Chakwera's administration, accusing it of plunging Malawians into "five years of relentless suffering" -- and urging the nation to punish the government at the ballot box on 16 September.

Speaking in Ngokwe, Machinga, near the Mozambique border, Muluzi declared:

"Malawians are angry -- and they have every reason to be. But shouting in the streets won't fix this. The only protest that counts is voting this government out."

He listed a catalogue of what he called Chakwera's "failures and betrayals" -- chronic hunger, skyrocketing prices, empty hospital shelves, unaffordable farm inputs, and fuel shortages that have paralysed businesses and daily life.

"This government has turned promises into excuses," Muluzi charged. "It has failed to deliver on every key promise it made. Malawi deserves better -- and the people have the power to make that change happen."

Even in the dark of night, Muluzi pressed through his Machinga tour, telling crowds in Mpiranjala that a UDF government would restore food security, stabilise prices, supply hospitals with medicines, and end the fuel chaos.

"This election is our chance to rescue the country from a leadership that has normalised misery," he said. "On 16 September, let your vote speak for your anger."