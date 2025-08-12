Malawi: Atupele Fires At Chakwera - 'Malawians Are Angry - - Use Your Vote to End the Suffering'

12 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has unleashed a stinging attack on President Lazarus Chakwera's administration, accusing it of plunging Malawians into "five years of relentless suffering" -- and urging the nation to punish the government at the ballot box on 16 September.

Speaking in Ngokwe, Machinga, near the Mozambique border, Muluzi declared:

"Malawians are angry -- and they have every reason to be. But shouting in the streets won't fix this. The only protest that counts is voting this government out."

He listed a catalogue of what he called Chakwera's "failures and betrayals" -- chronic hunger, skyrocketing prices, empty hospital shelves, unaffordable farm inputs, and fuel shortages that have paralysed businesses and daily life.

"This government has turned promises into excuses," Muluzi charged. "It has failed to deliver on every key promise it made. Malawi deserves better -- and the people have the power to make that change happen."

Even in the dark of night, Muluzi pressed through his Machinga tour, telling crowds in Mpiranjala that a UDF government would restore food security, stabilise prices, supply hospitals with medicines, and end the fuel chaos.

"This election is our chance to rescue the country from a leadership that has normalised misery," he said. "On 16 September, let your vote speak for your anger."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.