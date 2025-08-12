Zimbabwe: CAF Approves National Sports Stadium for Category Two Matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium to host category two international games.

This was revealed on Monday by the African football mother board, provided an update on homologated and non-homologated stadia around the continent.

Although the National Sports Stadium is not yet in category one to host the Warriors' international games, the ground qualified under category two, where it can host under-23, 20 and 17 AFCON qualifiers

The giant stadium is currently having a facelift so that it can host category one games. Bucket seats were fully furnished and new electronic turnstiles fitted.

However, a few areas still need to tick the boxes when it comes to required standards, such as ablution facilities, changing rooms, among others.

Zimbabwe last hosted an international game on home ground in 2021 before it was banned by FIFA in 2022. Since its re-admission, the Warriors are yet to play a match on home soil.

Meanwhile, the approval of the National Sports Stadium to host category two games means that CAF Champions League representatives Simba Bhora can play their home games at the National Sports Stadium.

The Shamva-based side is set to play Nsingizi Hotspurs from Eswatini in the first round of the preliminary stages next month.