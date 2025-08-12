Zimbabwe: Labour Court Overturns Immigration Officer's Dismissal Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

12 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The Labour Court has overturned the dismissal of former Immigration Department officer Herbert Admire Makani, ruling that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) bungled the disciplinary process and misdirected itself in law.

Makani was fired in August 2021 after being found guilty of sexually harassing a former colleague, Fortune Nyamuremba, through alleged calls and text messages between 2011 and 2014, as well as for alleged indecorous conduct.

But Justice Bridget Chivizhe, in a judgment delivered recently said the CSC's case was riddled with procedural flaws and a lack of evidence.

"The Disciplinary Committee merely pronounced the appellant guilty and recited the alleged facts," Justice Chivizhe said.

"It failed to clearly link those facts to the specific charges or to distinguish which conduct constituted a contravention of paragraph 4 and which fell under paragraph 7 of the Public Service Regulations, 2000."

The court found that the Commission misrepresented Makani's testimony by claiming he had not denied contacting Nyamuremba, a statement contradicted by the official record.

"At page 6 of the minutes... the appellant categorically denied the allegations.

Further... when specifically asked whether he had ever called Ms Nyamuremba, the appellant responded unequivocally that he had 'never phoned her,"' the court noted.

Chivizhe also ruled that the CSC failed to provide key evidence, such as the alleged messages or phone numbers involved.

"In the absence of such evidence, the Disciplinary Authority could not reasonably or lawfully conclude that the elements of the offence were satisfied," she said.

"A finding of guilt in such circumstances is unsupported by the evidentiary record and cannot stand."

The judge stressed that the CSC wrongly shifted the burden of proof onto Makani.

"It is a cardinal principle of the law of procedure that he who alleges must prove... Where he fails to prove, his case will not stick," Justice Chivizhe wrote.

"The onus was on the respondent to establish the appellant's guilt. The appellant did not carry the burden of proof."

Citing the Kazingiingizi v Dzinoruma precedent, the court warned that decisions without clear reasoning are "susceptible to being perceived as arbitrary or capricious."

The court allowed the appeal with costs and ordered that Makani be reinstated without loss of salary or benefits from the date of dismissal. If reinstatement is impossible, the CSC must pay damages to be agreed upon within 30 days.

