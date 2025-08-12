Zimbabwe: Woman Killed for Turning Down Love Proposal

12 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO youths from Redcliff in Kwekwe have been arrested for fatally assaulting a 40-year-old woman for turning down advances from one of them.

The now deceased was identified as Rosemary Diana.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Kwekwe arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on August 10, 2025, at a bar at Mutegude Shops, Redcliff where Rosemary Diana (40) died," said Nyathi.

The suspects attacked the victim after she had rejected Moyo's romantic advances.

"Ndlovu struck the victim with a cooking stick all over the body while Moyo stabbed her with a knife on the back," added Nyathi.

