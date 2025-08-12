Namibia: Mineworkers' Union Backs Govt's Push for 51 Percent Stake in New Mines

The Mineworkers' Union of Namibia (MUN) has defended the government's ambitions to acquire a 51% stake in all new mining operations.

MUN secretary general George Ampweya says this in a statement released on Friday.

"We reject in the strongest terms the recent coordinated attacks on the honourable minister of mines Natangue Ithete, following his statements on the need for greater local ownership and beneficiation in Namibia's extractive industries."

Ampweya's statement comes after the Independent Patriots for Change raised concerns about the government's plans, citing this could scare off investors.

Ampweya says multinational corporations have reaped massive profits from Namibia's natural resources for too long, while ordinary Namibians, especially mineworkers and rural communities, remain trapped in poverty.

He believes Ithete's remarks are not reckless.

"They are long overdue and rooted in the sovereign right of Namibians to assert control over their own wealth," he says.

Additionally, Ampweya says the mining sector has contributed to the economy, but this contribution has disproportionately benefited foreign shareholders.

Workers continue to face unsafe conditions, short-term contracts, and limited advancement opportunities, he says.

Ampweya says communities see little of the billions generated in profits, taxes, and exports.

The call for 51% local ownership is not a threat to investment, but a demand for justice and equity, he says.

"We commend the minister for taking a bold and principled stand in favour of inclusive growth. Those who threaten disinvestment are using fear tactics to maintain the status quo of exploitation. Namibia must not be bullied into submission by corporate interests prioritising profit over people.

"As the MUN, our allegiance lies with the workers and the people of Namibia. We support any effort, including legislative reform that ensures our minerals benefit our nation first and foremost," he says.

Ampweya says the minister's vision is one of sovereignty, justice, and long-term sustainability.

"We stand firmly with him."