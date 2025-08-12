Liberia: Koffa, Others Want Prosecutors to Release Withheld Evidence in Capitol Arson Trial

The four lawmakers involved in the Capitol Building fire case are accusing the government of hiding evidence that they say proves their involvement in planning to set the Legislature on fire, and they are asking the court to compel prosecutors to release it.

Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Representatives Dixon W. Seboe, Abu S. Kamara, and Jacob C. Debbie filed a motion on August 11 in Criminal Court "A" demanding full access to all materials the Ministry of Justice used to obtain their indictment. They say the state's refusal to turn over its case more than six weeks after their arrest undermines their constitutional right to a fair and speedy trial.

"The sole purpose of this Motion for Discovery is... to afford them the opportunity to traverse the averments as couched in the indictment along with the evidence, and to exculpate, vindicate, or exonerate themselves from the crimes charged," the filing states.

The four individuals, charged with arson, criminal mischief, conspiracy, solicitation, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and theft of property, maintain they had no meeting, plan, or knowledge of the alleged conspiracy to burn the Capitol. They argue that prosecutors have refused to provide even the basic evidence needed for them to prepare a defense.

Arrests, Charges, and Transfer to Criminal Court 'A'

The case originates from the December 2024 fire that tore through the Capitol Building, which houses Liberia's Senate and House of Representatives. Prosecutors claim the fire was intentionally set as part of a criminal conspiracy involving lawmakers and their associates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On May 16, 2025, the Monrovia City Court issued writs of arrest for Koffa, Seboe, Kamara, Debbie, and several others. The charges were sweeping: arson, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, release of destructive forces, recklessly endangering another person, and theft of property.

After their arrest, the four posted property valuation bonds and were ordered to appear whenever summoned. Magistrate L. Ben Barco later transferred the case to Criminal Assizes 'A' after finding probable cause at a preliminary hearing.

But according to the August 11 motion, prosecutors have since "refused and failed to produce the said evidence relied upon to charge the Co-Movants/Co-Defendants, contrary to our practices and procedures of this jurisdiction."

Forty-Two Days Without Disclosure

Defense lawyers, led by Cllr. Jonathan T. Massaquoi of the International Law Group, along with Cllrs. Arthur T. Johnson and M. Wilkins Wright as associates, state that it has now been more than 42 days since their clients were served with the writ of arrest and indictment. They argue this delay violates the principle of notice and deprives the accused of the chance to examine the prosecution's case, challenge its assertions, and prepare to clear their names in court.

Cllr. Massaquoi swore an affidavit before a Justice of the Peace affirming that the allegations in the motion are "true and correct to the best of his knowledge and belief."

The defense is asking Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie to compel the Ministry of Justice to produce all evidence relied on in the indictment, order a speedy trial consistent with their constitutional rights, and grant any other relief deemed just and proper.