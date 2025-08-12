Somalia: Somali, AU Forces Advance On Al-Shabaab-Held Areas in Lower Shabelle Region

Mogadishu — Joint forces comprising the Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union troops, particularly from the Ugandan contingent, are making gradual advances into areas of Lower Shabelle region still under the control of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group, military sources said.

The troops have reached farmlands near the strategic town of Bariire, following intelligence reports suggesting that Al-Shabaab militants were attempting to regroup in the area.

A frontline SNA officer told Shabelle Media that the operation aimed to completely flush out the insurgents from the region.

"Al-Shabaab is once again trying to reorganise, but we are fully prepared to disrupt all their movements," the officer said.

The Somali army recently retook full control of Bariire, a key location for both security operations and commercial routes in Lower Shabelle.

The town, situated approximately 75 kilometres southwest of Mogadishu, had previously been captured from Al-Shabaab but was retaken by the group in 2023.

Last week, Somali and AU forces recaptured the town from Al-Shabaab after weeks of operations.

The latest offensive is part of sustained efforts to liberate territories still held by the Islamist group and to restore long-term security in the region, officials say.