Somalia: Somali Government Offers Amnesty to Jubbaland Forces After Deadly Clashes in Balad-Hawo City

12 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Balad — Somalia's federal government on Tuesday announced a formal amnesty offer to Jubbaland forces positioned outside the town of Balad-Hawo in Gedo region, following deadly clashes that erupted there a day earlier.

The announcement was made by Balad-Hawo District Commissioner Shire Abdullahi, who extended condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the fighting and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.

Speaking to Shabelle Media, he called on the Kenyan government to uphold good neighbourly relations and assist in returning weapons seized from Jubbaland troops, who are currently stationed near the border.

"The Federal Government is ready to offer amnesty to Jubbaland troops on the outskirts of the town, provided they surrender and cooperate with national forces," Abdullahi said.

He also urged Balad-Hawo residents to promote peace and avoid actions that could spark further unrest or insecurity.

Monday's fighting resulted in multiple casualties, though official figures have not been released. The area remains tense amid ongoing military movements.

The Somali government says efforts are underway to de-escalate tensions and stabilize the wider Gedo region.

