Uganda: Former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut Is Dead

12 August 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among has paid tribute to former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut who died in Kampala yesterday.

"On a sad note, I have received the painful news of the passing of the Honourable Mary Karoro Okurut. She served in various Cabinet portfolios, including Labour, General Duties, Security, Information, and National Guidance," Among said on X.

"She was a long-serving Member of Parliament for Bushenyi District. Before her political career, she made significant contributions to academia in literature and communications, where her legacy continues to shine brightly."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Farewell to a Ssemawata Great

Ssemawata Road in Ntinda was no ordinary street. It was Uganda's own Walk of Fame - without the brass stars, but with real stars walking to the shops. At the start, opposite New Ntinda Market, was my uncle's place, later occupied by the late Bale... pic.twitter.com/wiVw7cXxCz

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.