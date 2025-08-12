East Africa: Indiza in Command Heading to Final Round of Sundev East Africa Johnnie Walker Classic

- Kakamega Sports Club's Dismas Indiza remains firmly in control heading into the final round of the SunDev East Africa Johnnie Walker Classic, the fourth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing, at the Diamonds Leisure Golf Resort.

Indiza, who opened the tournament with an impressive 3-under par 69, continued his fine form in round two, carding a steady 2-under par 70 to take his total to 5-under par 139.

On the first nine, he picked up birdies on the 4th and 6th, dropped a single shot on the 8th, and parred the rest.

The back nine saw him sink a birdie on the 10th before closing out with a run of solid pars.

Speaking after his round, Indiza said:

"Today was all about control. This course isn't as easy as it looks, so I focused on staying patient, hitting good birdies, and managing my putts well.

I knew I had a lead and just wanted to protect it going into the final round. In golf, nothing is guaranteed until the last hole, so even with this advantage, tomorrow will be about staying disciplined and keeping that control. We have some very good players here, and anything can happen, so I have to be ready for every possibility."

Rwanda's Celestin Nsanzuwera sits second on the leaderboard after finishing the day on level par, taking his total to 1-under par 143.

He had a composed first nine with a birdie on the 4th and a bogey on the 6th, parring the rest.

His back nine was more eventful, dropping a triple bogey on the 10th but bouncing back with birdies on the 11th, 15th, and 16th.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo, who began the round at one-under, is third on 1-under par 143 after a 2-over par 74 on the day.

Rugumayo's round saw early bogeys on the 1st and 3rd, a double bogey on the 7th, and another bogey on the 11th, but he rallied with birdies on the 12th, 13th, 15th, and 18th.

Kenya Railway Golf Club's Samuel Njoroge heads into the final round in fourth position on 3-over par 147 after a challenging 3-over par 75 in round two.

Tied for fifth at 4-over par 148 are Tony Omuli and Njoroge Kibugu, while Eric Mudanyi is in seventh on 5-over par 149.

A total of 30 players made the cut, which was set at 12-over par, and will battle it out in Saturday's final round for a share of the KES 2 million prize purse.

The winner will take home KES 400,000.

The tournament has drawn 61 top professional and elite amateur golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ghana, Nigeria, and Malawi.

While the prize fund is significant, the bigger prize lies in the Sunshine Development Tour points, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points on offer.

These not only boost players' global standing but also open doors to major regional and international tournaments, including a potential pathway to Olympic Games qualification.