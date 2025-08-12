Mauritius and China Commit to Strengthen Food Security

Enhancing and sustaining food security was the focus of discussions during a courtesy call the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Dr Huang Shifang had on the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, yesterday in Port-Louis.

Minister Boolell stated that there are several potential areas for collaboration between the two countries in areas such as shipping, port development, agriculture and capacity building. He recalled that Mauritius primarily exports fish and pineapple to China and emphasised the importance of establishing a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

The Minister also assured that his Ministry will expedite the signing of pending agreements between Mauritius and China underscoring his commitment to strengthening the close bilateral relations.

Ambassador Shifang described the meeting as productive and reaffirmed China's interest in deepening cooperation in agriculture and the blue economy. She also expressed her hope for enhanced collaboration across other sectors and looked forward to further reinforcing economic ties.