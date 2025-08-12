Tanzania: Dar Archdiocese Announces Nine-Day Prayers for Justice

Dar es Salaam — THE Catholic Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam has announced a special nine-day prayer initiative, known as 'Novena', dedicated to seeking justice and peace in the country ahead of the October 2025 General Election.

The Novena will take place from August 15 to August 23, 2025, in response to a nationwide call by the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), urging all Catholic faithful to participate in a National Day of Prayer and fasting for justice and peace.

Clarifying the directive from Archbishop Thadeus Ruwa'ichi, the Assistant Parish Priest of St James the Greater Apostle Parish, Fr Cosmas Ndesha, said the Novena is part of the Church's spiritual response to socio-political challenges facing the nation.

"Our country has been going through numerous challenges and without prayer, these issues cannot be resolved. As Catholic faithful, we have a duty to cry out to God so that justice may prevail in our nation and peace may continue. Where there is justice, true peace is possible," said Fr Ndesha.

The spiritual exercise will also be held in the context of the Holy Jubilee Year 2025, during which the global Catholic Church is called to deepen its spiritual life through prayer, repentance and acts of mercy.

In its official message, TEC urged all people of God in the country to take part in a nationwide day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation on August 23, 2025, marking the culmination of the Novena.

The bishops' letter reads in part: "As we continue our journey in the hope that does not disappoint (Romans 5:5), we invite the entire people of God in Tanzania to dedicate August 23, 2025, as a National Day of Prayer and fasting. This day will include Eucharistic Adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation."

According to TEC guidelines, each Diocese, Parish, Religious Community and Catholic Institution will organise a programme allowing the faithful to join prayers for 12 or 24 hours, depending on local circumstances.

Worshippers will be encouraged to adore Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, confess their sins and join communal prayers for the nation's well-being.

The message, signed by Bishop Simon Masondole of the Diocese of Bunda, who also chairs the TEC Liturgy Department, states that justice is the foundation of true peace and urges full participation.

The Novena is expected to unite millions across the country in a shared voice of prayer for Tanzania's future, focusing on justice, peace, social cohesion and prosperity