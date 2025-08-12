South Africa: Operation Dudula Members March Back to Clinic After Court Release

Three Operation Dudula members were released on warning after being arrested for disrupting clinic services and demanding patient IDs.

The group marched back to Lilian Ngoyi clinic after court to confront management who allegedly locked them in the labour ward.

Members of Operation Dudula marched to the Lilian Ngoyi Clinic in Soweto after three of its supporters were released on warning by the Orlando Magistrates' Court.

The trio, aged between 49 and 60, were arrested for disrupting services at the local clinic. Their charges included public violence, trespassing, and contravening the National Health Act.

According to anti-migrant leader Zanele Dabula, the trio were released on "free bail" and the matter will return to court on 10 September 2025.

It is claimed that the group stormed the maternity ward of the clinic and demanded ID documents from patients to check their nationalities in June 2025. The group says they are targeting undocumented people.

"This process was just to frustrate us. There's no way that you will keep people in jail for five days and give them free bail and take them out on a warning. We have been treated like this is a serious crime," she said.

Police were called to the scene after the trio were locked in the labour ward.

After court, the angry members marched back to Lilian Ngoyi Clinic to demand answers from a woman in management who allegedly locked them in the labour ward.

Dabula accused the state of reverting to harsh tactics, adding that "the government of the African National Congress and the Government of National Unity together, are taking the nation to apartheid days."

"They are using the system. It is just coming in a different colour now. They are using the police to work against us," Dabula said.

She added that the movement would not stop its work because "there is nothing wrong we have done; instead we are putting in place and enforcing the laws that the government is failing to enforce."

They insist that they have done nothing wrong or broken any laws, and have accused the health ministry of instructing police to arrest their members during these activities.

Foster Mohale, National Health Department spokesperson, slammed the campaign for interfering with health services.

"As the Department of Health, we have noted the ongoing protest actions around our healthcare facilities by members of Operation Dudula and other groups. We have since reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a sit-down meeting in order to find long-lasting solutions to these challenges," said Mohale.