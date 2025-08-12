Julius Malema says men must give women money as payback for the bad treatment they have suffered.

The EFF leader wants the government to blacklist men who don't pay child support.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said men must give women money as payback for being badly treated.

Speaking at a Women's Day rally in Secunda on 9 August 2025, Malema told party supporters that "Any man who doesn't give women money is an irresponsible man."

He said black women, in particular, should get money because of their past and ongoing struggles.

Speaking at the event, Malema argued that black women face "triple hardship" because of their race, gender, and poor economic status.

"Women have to get money, especially black women. They were treated badly three times more than us as men, and therefore, we have a duty to pay them back because they've gone through pain, and they still go through pain," he said.

He also called for men to stand against violence towards women and to provide protection, respect, and money for women.

Malema also spoke about fathers who abandon their children, saying that an EFF government would blacklist men who fail to pay child support, preventing them from taking part in the economy.

"When you don't support your child, you are creating a criminal in our community," he said, pointing out how neglect hurts society.

The EFF leader's comments come as people debate gender equality, with President Cyril Ramaphosa also addressing money empowerment for women during National Women's Day events.