Zimbabwe: Mutapa Fund Engages Statistics Agency for Evaluation

THE Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) has engaged the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) to independently evaluate the impact of companies under its portfolio.

As Zimbabwe's first Sovereign Wealth Fund, MIF is strategically positioned to leverage resources from the mining sector and other natural assets to stimulate long-term growth and development in the country.

Since its establishment through the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of 2014, and its subsequent renaming in September 2023 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, MIF has set out to implement strategic initiatives aimed at revitalising struggling parastatals.

Presenting the Mid Term Budget Review, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube said the MIF has engaged the ZIMSTAT for independent evaluation.

"Mutapa engaged the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZIMSTAT) to conduct a survey to establish the contribution of its portfolio companies to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"ZIMSTAT concluded the survey in April 2025 and finalisation of the report is in process. Going forward, similar exercises will be done regularly to assess the changes in the portfolio companies' contribution to GDP," he said.

The evaluation is part of the broader strategies to employ external checks and balances which strengthens public accountability and strong governance systems.

In the 1990s, parastatals used to contribute a total 40% towards the GDP but over the years, the state enterprises contributions has waned significantly, prompting these entities to depend on the fiscus for survival.

The coming on board of the MIF is widely seen as a positive step which will resuscitate the parastatals and align operations to profitability.

Ncube said the Fund is also working with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) on a variety of initiatives to address power shortages, which include enhancing base load, together with implementation of prepaid, net and smart metering projects.

"Based on the current and projected investments in the energy sector, the Fund is optimistic that load shedding will be significantly minimised in the outlook period, not least because of the rehabilitation of Hwange Units 1 to 6 under a Rehabilitate Operate and Transfer concession agreement between Zimbabwe Power Company and Jindal Africa," he added.