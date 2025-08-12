Egypt: Junior Malkia Strikers Inch Closer to World Champs Qualification After Thrashing Egypt

- The national women's under 20 volleyball team qualified for the finals of the African Championships after walloping Egypt in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday night.

The Junior Malkia Strikers made light work of the North Africans, thrashing them in straight sets of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23.

They will now meet Cameroon in the final set for today, after the hosts thrashed Senegal 3-0 in the other semi-final.

It will be the second meeting in the tournament between the two sides after last week's duel, which the West Africans won 3-1.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the World Championships.