Kenya: MP Zaheer Jhanda Distances Self From Funeral Chaos

12 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda has defended and distanced himself from chaos and disruptions that were witnessed at a funeral in Amariba, Kisii during the burial of a former Member of Parliament's mother.

While addressing the residents after he walked out of the funeral, Jhanda said he was born and raised in Kisii, he told off politicians who threaten to deport him.

"I was born and raised here in Kisii, I schooled at cardinal Otunga high school, the color of my skin should not make selfish politicians to discriminate me against the people who trusted and voted for, let them wait until 2027 for them to face me in the ballot," said Jhanda.

He further noted that his development record is clear to the electorate who have powers to vote him for a second term or not.

Earlier on, mourners who were divided between the two and one term chanting were beaten by goons.

This was after the political class took over the podium and drummed support for Fred Matiangi as a section of the mourners chanted president Ruto's two terms.

After 30 minutes, leaders including former CS Ezekiel Machogu, Sam Ongeri, MP Anthony Kibagendi, Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri remained behind and criticized the disruption.

"Chaos in funerals is not our thing, we condemn the attack and disruption of funerals," said Kibagendi.

Tens of mourners were injured during the incident.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.