Kenya: MP Zaheer Jhanda Distances Self From Funeral Chaos

Kisii — Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda has defended and distanced himself from chaos and disruptions that were witnessed at a funeral in Amariba, Kisii during the burial of a former Member of Parliament's mother.

While addressing the residents after he walked out of the funeral, Jhanda said he was born and raised in Kisii, he told off politicians who threaten to deport him.

"I was born and raised here in Kisii, I schooled at cardinal Otunga high school, the color of my skin should not make selfish politicians to discriminate me against the people who trusted and voted for, let them wait until 2027 for them to face me in the ballot," said Jhanda.

He further noted that his development record is clear to the electorate who have powers to vote him for a second term or not.

Earlier on, mourners who were divided between the two and one term chanting were beaten by goons.

This was after the political class took over the podium and drummed support for Fred Matiangi as a section of the mourners chanted president Ruto's two terms.

After 30 minutes, leaders including former CS Ezekiel Machogu, Sam Ongeri, MP Anthony Kibagendi, Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri remained behind and criticized the disruption.

"Chaos in funerals is not our thing, we condemn the attack and disruption of funerals," said Kibagendi.

Tens of mourners were injured during the incident.