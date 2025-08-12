Rwanda: Afrobasket 2025 - Sarr Talks Rwanda Opponents, New Faces in the Team

Rwanda head coach Cheikh Sarr has admitted his team is in a very tough group at the 2025 Afrobasket but still has confidence in his group to defy the odds despite being underdogs.

The tournament will take place in Angola's two cities--Luanda and Namibe--from August 12-24, bringing together top national teams from across the continent.

Rwanda was pooled in Group A along with DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cape Verde.

Before flying to Angola with his 12-man roster on Sunday, Sarr shared his take on Rwanda's opponents and what he hopes the new additions are bringing to the team.

"We are in a very tough group, a group that played the World Cup, like Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, the reigning champion, and then also we have Capo Verde," the Segalese tactician told Times Sport.

Sarr took enough time to analyse his rivals and observed that they have heights, big players, and experience.

"Some of them play in EuroLeague or NBA," he said.

Nevertheless, he said, "We are prepared for this. We're prepared because we're adding value in our team and we know them. So we are going there to fight, to represent the country," he added.

The team, he noted, is going to Angola to do their best to make to secure a spot in the second round, and then continue from there.

The team traveled to Angola without star players Axel Mpoyo and Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza who will miss the Afrobasket for various reasons.

Mpoyo, for instance, is sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Nshobozwa opted out to focus on recovery after battling malaria twice in 2025.

Meanwhile, seven new players have been added in the roster. They include US and Canada-based David Mutabazi, Trey Twa and Prince Twa who will all be making their debut AfroBasket 2025.

"They can play basketball, you know, they understand the game as well, but we still have like six players that have experience, that played for Rwanda for long, since 2021," he said.

"They're connecting, we're working on the chemistry, they understand each other. We wish that they will do good during this competition," he added.

Meanwhile, national team captain Dieudonne Ndizeye said everybody in the group is positive ahead of Afrobasket.

"The team is in good shape, we have spent a number of days in a training camp and had opportunity to play two friendly games with Libya. This was important for us to see what weaknesses we need to correct early."

Groups A and C will play their matches at Kilamba Arena in Luanda, while Groups B and D will play at Pavilhão Welwitschia Mirabilis in Namibe.

Rwanda final squad to Angola

Prince Twa, Ntore Habimana, William Robeyns, David Mutabazi, Steven Hagumintwari, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Prince Muhizi, Paul Bizimana, Cadeaux de Dieu Furaha, Bruno Shema, Hason Ward and Trey Twa.