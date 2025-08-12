Rwanda: Handball - Police HC Signs Three Players

11 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda handball Champions Police HC on Sunday, August 10, unveiled three new players one foreign player from Kenya as they boost their squad ahead of the next season.

The club signed Moise Uwase and Thierry Ineza from ES Kigoma while Vallerie Radzi Stower joined corps from Equity Bank Kenya. Each of them signed a two-year contract.

In July, Police HC star player Samuel Mbesutunguwe committed his future at the club after signing a two-year contract extension.

Mbesutunguwe was part of the team that clinched the 2024/2025 national handball league title after defeating domestic rivals APR HC in three games of the finals playoffs. It marked Police's 10th championship since joining the competition in 2004.

Their triumph also ended their title jinx, having last won it in 2021.

The club is reinforcing its squad in order to keep their dominance in the domestic in the coming season.

Police HC remain the most successful club in Rwandan handball history, followed by the former KIE with five titles, and APR HC and Gicumbi HT, who each have three.

