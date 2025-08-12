South Africa: Gqeberha Truck Drivers On Strike for Higher Wages

Most drivers employed by the Kalahari AutoForce in Markman say they get paid about R16,400 but they want R20,060 per month

Scores of truck drivers have been picketing in Markman, Motherwell since Saturday to demand higher wages from the Kalahari AutoForce company in Gqeberha.

The drivers, supported by members of the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union (TASWU), want salary increases. They are also calling for "fairer" schedules for both long-distance and local routes.

The company also operates in parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Kuruman.

According to shop steward Vukile Nene, most Eastern Cape drivers get paid about R16,400 but they want R20,060 per month.

On Monday, driver and TASWU shop steward Mbulelo Nika told GroundUp that workers believe Autoforce is exploiting them, prompting them to join the union in December.

Nene explained that in March, they invited the company to a meeting with TASWU. But the company failed to send representatives to the meeting.

"Our union then told the company that workers also want to drive long distances as there is better pay. We only drive locally, being deprived of opportunities because the company only allows drivers from outside the Eastern Cape to drive long distances," he said.

Nene said that the company, without clear communication, wanted workers to sign letters transferring their employment to a new company. "We don't know the name of this new company and we deem it a bogus company, as it was not registered. They wanted us to sign but we refused," he said.

Last week union representatives met with the company, according to shop steward Thandekile Petros. He said when management could not answer questions about the new company's registration, they approached the bargaining council and embarked on a protected strike.

In a letter to protesting workers on Tuesday, the company said: "You are instructed to return to full service by 12 (noon). Such tendering of service must be free from intimidation, sabotage and/or any other element of misconduct.

"Your conduct further serves to bring the employers name into ill repute. The principle of no work no pay shall apply."

Questions sent to Autoforce since Monday have not been answered.