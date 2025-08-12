Ghana: Book of Condolence - Vigorously Fight Galamsey to Honour Memories of Helicopter Crash Victims

The government must vigorously fight illegal mining in honour of the eight who perished through a helicopter crash while on a flight to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Co-operative Mining and Skills Development Programme, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, has said.

They are Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central; Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the NDC; Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manean Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The government yesterday officially opened a Book of Condolence at the respective offices of the eight public officials.

People from all walks of life thronged the various designated places where the Book of Condolences have been opened, to pour out their heartfelt tributes to the 'fallen heroes'. They included government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industries, religious leaders, friends, school mates, and a cross section of the public.

The eight were described as humble and approachable and above all, hardworking and dedicated to their work.

From the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG reports that Dr Bampoe in his tribute said the passion of Dr Murtala Mohammed for his work and people had left a lasting imprint on the Ministry in particular and the country at large.

"He wouldn't let you sleep, calling again and again until things were done," he said.

From the Ministry of Defence, BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY reports that the Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, former Defence Minister, Mr Dominic Nitiwul and former Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend Ntim Fordjour, were among other dignitaries who signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Dr Omane Boamah, the late Defence Minister.

Singing the Book of Condolence, Mr Genfi described his boss as affable who related well with all the staff of the Ministry irrespective of the position they held.

For his part, Mr Nitiwul described the late Dr Boamah as a loyal individual, indicating that loyalty was key for one to hold the position as the Minister of Defence.

"I wasn't very surprised when President John Dramani Mahama nominated him and he later got confirmed as the Minister of Defence," he said.

Also present to sign the Book of Condolence at the Ministry of Defence was the Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Catholic Archbishop of Accra, and the Secretary General of the National Catholic Bishops' Conference, Reverend Father Clement Kwesi Agyei, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassador to Ghana, Mohammed Lawan Gana, Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt.

The rest were Acting Commissioner, Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana), Mr John M. K. Wumborti, a delegation from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), as well as a delegation from the National Health Insurance Authority.

From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CYNTHIA ASAMPANA reports that members of the diplomatic corps, including the Ambassador of Egypt to Ghana, A. M. Yussif; the Chargé d'Affaire, European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Mr Jonas Claes; Ambassador of Rwanda to Ghana, Ms Rosemary Mbabazi and Ambassador of Cuba, Julio Eurique Pujol Torres, signed the Book of Condolence in memory of the eight victims.

The rest were the Ambassador of Netherlands, Jeroen Verheul; Acting Ambassador for Niger, Souleyman B. Adamou, the General Secretary of Afrikania Mission, Ghana, Mr Kofi Atabuatsi, and representative of the British High Commission, Mr Paul Edwards.

Mr Yussif in an interview expressed deep sorrow about the demise of Dr Boamah and Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammed, saying he knew them "on a personal level."

He particularly praised the patriotism of the two late Cabinet Ministers for their dedication to Ghana's development, as well as their commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

At the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), CECILIA YADA LAGBA reports that the Board Chairman, Mr Samuel Atta-Mills and Director-General, Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Mr Aboagye and described him as selfless, dedicated and unifying personality.

They paid glowing tribute to the late Mr Aboagye, describing him as a selfless, dedicated and unifying figure, whose contributions left an indelible mark on the organisation.

They also described Mr Aboagye as a rare leader who brought transformation to his department by actively engaging the media and fostering teamwork across the organisation.

Acting Commissioner of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) Ghana, John Wumboti, described the victims as "heroes who died in the line of duty" and urged the nation to mourn together.

At the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Headquarters in Accra, EUGENE AMPIAW reports that the party described the victims as selfless and dedicated officials who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

According to the party, the government would honour the memories of the fallen heroes by working to end illegal mining which they sacrificed their lives for.

The Book of Condolence will remain open until the final funeral rites on August 15, 2025.