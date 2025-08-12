Rwanda: Caps in the Air As Over 1,600 Graduate From UOK

The University of Kigali (UoK) recently graduated 1,654 students from the Class of 2024 during its 9th graduation ceremony. The cohort included 846 females and 808 males, all of whom were properly trained, rigorously assessed, and approved for graduation from five academic schools and one professional school.

The graduates are ready to join the job market, having completed academic programmes offered by the institution, including those under the Centre for Equity and Inclusiveness and the School of Professional Programmes, both of which contribute to supporting Rwanda's Vision 2050, according to the school's administration.

Prof. George Kimathi, Vice Chancellor of UoK, reflected on the celebration, noting that since its accreditation in 2013, the university has built an intercultural community of approximately 10,000 students from over 38 nationalities and continues to produce graduates who are both academically strong and leaders in their respective fields across various trades.

"To graduate academically strong students, we've required most of our graduates to have additional training besides their prescribed curriculum. We have students undertaking extra certifications such as the International Certificate in Digital Literacy (ICDR), Certified Public Accountants, language training, and more. All these contribute to Rwanda's vision and higher institutions landscape," he noted.

Speaking on UoK's regional and global positioning through strategic partnerships, research, and globally relevant programmes, Kimathi noted that the university is a member of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA). This is a regional body that comes with integration within the region.

"This enables seamless credit transfers between universities, exchange students, and staff. Because of this, we have students coming to join UoK and can come with their credits accumulated while they're in their universities; similarly, our students' credits are recognised in other universities," he explained.

Kimathi said that the institution will continue to champion the global green ambition over the next five years and beyond, starting with the construction of a new campus in Kimihurura, whose excavation and primary activities have been completed. The 12,000-seater campus will be much more modern, with natural lighting and recycling features, making it exemplary.

"We want to be among those that produce world-class education right here in Rwanda and be internationally recognised. We're focusing on excellence in research, and in this sense, we're already doing well," he said.

"In addition to research, the university has a virtual laboratory for conducting experiments remotely using 3D models. This has become a mainstream teaching method, particularly for subjects where facilities are either not available locally or not easily accessible."

The university, now ranked among the top five universities in Rwanda, also has a strategic focus on internationalisation and partnerships, having established collaborations with over 35 universities locally and internationally to produce world-class education.

Some of these include Strathmore University Business School, Dominion University College, International Business Academy, University of Fort Hare, Université de Paris, New Bulgarian University, and Kenyatta University, to name but a few, where the institution sends staff and students to gain experience.

Promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity at UoK

The campus has integrated unique programmes that cater to individuals who would otherwise be left behind, and this is done under the Center for Equity and Inclusiveness, which is an environment where diversity, inclusion, and equity are valued and actively championed. The centre is a cornerstone for advocacy, creating a supportive space that empowers all students, staff, and faculty regardless of their backgrounds.

The centre offers numerous programmes that promote accessibility and inclusivity in education. These initiatives cater to individuals seeking to enhance their understanding and skills in supporting different learning needs. These programmes include the Certificate in Sign Language, Certificate in Psychological Counselling and Leadership, Certificate in Special Needs Education Management, Certificate in Dyslexia Studies, and Certificate in Autism Studies.

According to Samuel Kabera, Director of the Center for Equity and Inclusiveness at UoK, the latter provides room for people living with disabilities, mostly those with hearing impairments and deaf people, to which the institution has committed to ensure that every individual feels welcomed, respected, and supported.

"The centre advocates for equitable treatment and representation across all university activities, promoting policies and practices that dismantle barriers and celebrate the cultures, identities, and experiences within our community," he said.

Kabera explained that during his usual classes, there must be a sign language interpreter, some of whom were trained at the campus, where the targeted group (those with disabilities) have a special arrangement to follow the lessons and are engaged in discussions just like other students. Some students have graduated and were among the best performers awarded at the ceremony.

"The UoK's equity initiatives include awareness campaigns that challenge stereotypes, and forums that encourage open dialogue on issues related to equity and inclusion. These initiatives create meaningful opportunities for engagement and growth, empowering students to thrive academically and personally," he noted.

Professional programmes

Charles Kombo Omanyo, Director of the School of Professional and Executive Programmes, noted that all professional programmes offered at the campus are industry-focused, and what makes UoK unique is the ability to mix academic and professional programmes offered during day, evening, or weekend sessions in a flexible way.

"We have several partnerships that have both corporate and accreditation bodies. They are the Project Management Institute, which accredits project management and risk professionals, CASEM, which accredits CPA students, ICPAR, which accredits CPA, and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) that accredits ACCA programmes," he explained.

"These programmes have positively impacted students' careers because we've tried to bridge the skills gap and standardised all the requirements," he said.

As noted, the institution partners with different stakeholders, including the East African Development Bank, which, during the ceremony, was represented by Janet Gatera, the Country Manager. Through the partnership, Frank Marisa from the Bachelor of Science with Honours in Finance was granted a full Scholarship-Masters at UoK.

Obed Imabahafi, 25, the best overall performer who graduated in Business Information Technology with a perfect GPA of 5, attributes his success to consistency and passion since he "approaches every skill regarding it as a future investment."

"The university played a big role because it has knowledgeable lecturers who, beyond providing academic skills, are also good mentors," he said.

Latifah Umutoni was the best performer in the School of Business Management and Economics with specialisation in Procurement and Supplies Management. She was a top performer in her class, and she attributes her success to the support from the university, lecturers, and the conducive environment that is within the campus.

"I'm a collaborative person, and I'd enjoy lessons and discussions. We have many international students, and working in that kind of environment teaches you a bunch of stuff," she said.

