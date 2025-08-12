Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Sign Pair As Squad Overhaul Continues

SC Kiyovu have signed AS Kigali center back Aimé Placide Rwabuhihi and Burundian midfielder Yakubu Uwimana from Vital'O as club continues to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

Rwabuhihi recently parted ways with AS Kigali after his contract expired at the end of the 2024/25 season. He joined the Green Baggies on a one-year deal with an option to renew.

The 26-year-old defender returns to the Green Baggies side, where he previously played for two seasons (2017-2019) before moving to APR, where he spent five seasons.

The experienced defender is expected to bolster Kiyovu SC's backline ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Meanwhile, Uwimana also signed for the club for a two-year contract. The pair becomes the latest signings for Kiyovu, joining the likes of Cédric Amiss, Sharif Bayo and Keddy Nsanzimfura.

Kiyovu Sports has been busy on the transfer market in recent days after world football governing body, FIFA, lifted a transfer ban on the club which had barred it from registering new players.

The club was cleared to register players after successfully resolving their salary arrears which it owed to former coach Petros Koukouras and other players.

Kiyovu SC paid outstanding debts in excess of Rwf157 million to overcome the transfer ban imposed by world football governing body (FIFA).