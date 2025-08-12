Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva Makes First Appearance Before Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva is on Tuesday, August 12, set to present the government's development programme, which covers a five-year period, ending in 2029.

This is the first time the premier is going to deliver a presentation on government activities since his appointment on July 23.

The programme, known as the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), is designed to take the country closer to realising the Vision 2050 of sustainable economic growth, prosperity and high quality of life for all citizens.

According to the Constitution, the Prime Minister presents to both Chambers of Parliament, in a joint sitting, government activities at least three times a year.

NST2 targets

Under the NST2, the government projects an annual average real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 9.3 per cent from 2024 to 2029, with per capita income expected to rise to $1,369 by 2029 from $1,040 in 2023.

According to the NST2 blueprint, Rwanda's export revenues (from goods and services) are anticipated to reach $7.3 billion in 2029, which is more than double the $3.5 billion in 2023. In 2024, total export receipts reached $4.2 billion (approx. Rwf6 trillion), marking a 22 per cent increase the previous year, according to Rwanda Development Board's (RDB).

The growth in export revenues will be driven by diversification, with an emphasis on manufacturing, and an expected increase in tourism and mining revenues.

Other targets under the strategy include creating 1.25 million productive and decent jobs over a five-year period - or 250,000 jobs annually.

Private investment is projected to increase from 15.9 per cent of GDP ($2.2 billion as a baseline in 2023) to 21.5 per cent ($4.6 billion) by 2029.

Agricultural productivity is projected to increase by more than 50 per cent, driven by expansion in irrigated land, increased access to fertilizers and seeds, improved animal breeds, and a boost in domestic production of animal feeds.

In education, pre-primary enrolment is projected to increase from 35 per cent to 65 per cent.

Access to quality healthcare will be increased by quadrupling the number of registered health workers and improving maternal, child, and infant health services.

By 2029, every household, school, and health facility in Rwanda is projected to have access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene services, and reliable electricity.