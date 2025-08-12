MOGADISHU — Senior leaders of Somalia's opposition coalition held an urgent closed-door meeting on Monday evening at the private residence of former Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Rooble, following the breakdown of high-level negotiations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud over the country's electoral process.

According to multiple political sources who spoke to Radio Dalsan on condition of anonymity, the meeting -- described as "highly sensitive" -- was convened to chart the opposition's next steps after Sunday's talks at Villa Somalia ended without agreement. The discussions centered on how to respond if the dialogue process formally collapses, amid growing fears of deepening political instability in the Horn of Africa nation.

The meeting took place less than 24 hours after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition leaders met inside the presidential palace in Mogadishu. That session, which many observers had hoped would break a political deadlock, concluded without consensus on key provisions of Somalia's contested electoral framework.

Participants in the Rooble-hosted meeting included several prominent opposition figures, many of them former federal ministers and presidential candidates. The exact attendee list remains unconfirmed, but political insiders indicate that members of the Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) were present.

At the core of the impasse is the proposed implementation of a "one person, one vote" electoral model -- a long-sought reform meant to replace Somalia's clan-based indirect voting system. Opposition leaders accuse the government of pushing constitutional amendments, particularly to Chapter 4 of the provisional constitution, without adequate consultation or consensus.They argue that the recent amendments undermine democratic safeguards and could tilt the political playing field in favor of the incumbent administration. The opposition's key demand is for the president to roll back these constitutional changes and commit to what they describe as a "genuine compromise" with no hidden conditions.

Somalia has faced repeated political crises over its election system. While the "one person, one vote" principle is widely supported in theory, implementing it has been fraught with logistical, security, and political challenges -- from the threat of Al-Shabaab attacks to disputes over the distribution of parliamentary seats among federal member states.The last indirect elections in 2022 were marred by months of delays, boycotts, and violent confrontations between federal forces and opposition-aligned troops in Mogadishu. Political analysts warn that without a consensus this time, Somalia risks sliding back into a prolonged period of instability just as it prepares for an ambitious electoral timetable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The joint committee formed to draft a unified communiqué after Sunday's meeting has suspended its work indefinitely. Although some government insiders still express hope for renewed dialogue, the prevailing mood in both camps is one of mistrust.Political observers say the stalemate reflects not just a disagreement over the mechanics of elections, but also deeper divisions about the distribution of power, the role of federal states, and the pace of Somalia's democratic transition.

With the country in a delicate transition period and national elections on the horizon, the failure to bridge the gap between Villa Somalia and the opposition may have far-reaching consequences. For now, all eyes are on whether President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will offer the kind of tangible concessions the opposition is demanding -- or whether Somalia is headed for yet another bruising political showdown.