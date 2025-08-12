Somalia: Massacre in Catholic Church in Owo in 2022 - Five Defendants Go On Trial On August 19

12 August 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — Three years after their arrest, the trial of the five men accused of the Pentecost Sunday massacre in the Catholic Church of St. Francis Xavier in Owo, Ondo State (see Fides, 6/6/2022), in which 40 people lost their lives and 80 were injured, begins on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The defendants are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Otuho Abubakar. A total of nine charges have been filed, including membership in the "Al Shabaab" (literally "Party of Youth") group, an Islamist group active primarily in Somalia, founded around 2006 and affiliated with the al-Qaeda network.

According to the Ministry of State Services, which officially filed the charges, the five men are said to be part of a cell of the group that moved from Somalia to Nigeria, specifically to Kogi State. According to the charges, the five men, who have pleaded not guilty and for whom pre-trial detention has been requested, carried out the attack on the church in Owo motivated by their "religious ideology." (Agenzia Fides, 12/8/2025)

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.