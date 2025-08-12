Kenya: New Federation Turn On Keys to Ignite Fresh Era of Motorsports in Kenya

NAIROBI — Motorsports Kenya are set to roll out a roadmap for elections at the national, regional and local levels following a ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) that installed them as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

In a statement, the federation said the polls will be free and fair and in line with their constitution.

"Motorsports Kenya will immediately conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in line with our constitution. We assure every driver, navigator, official, club, fan, and partner that this new era will be marked by openness, fairness, and collaboration," the statement read.

Additionally, the federation outlined plans for a countrywide membership drive targeting clubs, drivers, officials and fans.

"Motorsports Kenya will immediately launch an inclusive membership drive open to all clubs, drivers, officials, and fans. Invest in grassroots driver development programs nationwide and stabilize and publish a clear, predictable national events calendar," the federation said.

They will also seek to establish affiliation with international motorsports bodies like FIA.

The statement comes three days after SDT's ruling, which decreed that Kenya Motorsports Federation Limited (KMSF), which has been in charge of the sport in the country, was not in tandem with the Sports Act 2013 and therefore an illegal entity - as far as a sports organisation is concerned.

On the other hand, the tribunal ruled that Motorsports Kenya is properly constituted in line with the law and ordered the Sports Registrar to begin the process of enlisting the federation as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

The registrar is also required to oversee the elections of the new body and introduce them to international motorsports bodies as the rightful governing institution for the sport.

The ruling notwithstanding, the federation extended an olive branch to work with all stakeholders in the industry, including those of KMSF.

"This judgment is not the end of a contest, as some may view it, it is the start of a united journey. We extend a hand of partnership to the entire motorsport fraternity, including our colleagues from KMSF, to work together in the national interest. Our commitment is clear: the growth of the sport, unity of the fraternity, and Kenya's pride on the international stage will always come first," the statement read.

According to SDT's ruling, members of the now-defunct KMSF are free to transfer their membership to the new federation.

