Kenya: New Federation Turn On Keys to Ignite Fresh Era of Motorsports in Kenya

12 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Motorsports Kenya are set to roll out a roadmap for elections at the national, regional and local levels following a ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) that installed them as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

In a statement, the federation said the polls will be free and fair and in line with their constitution.

"Motorsports Kenya will immediately conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in line with our constitution. We assure every driver, navigator, official, club, fan, and partner that this new era will be marked by openness, fairness, and collaboration," the statement read.

Additionally, the federation outlined plans for a countrywide membership drive targeting clubs, drivers, officials and fans.

"Motorsports Kenya will immediately launch an inclusive membership drive open to all clubs, drivers, officials, and fans. Invest in grassroots driver development programs nationwide and stabilize and publish a clear, predictable national events calendar," the federation said.

They will also seek to establish affiliation with international motorsports bodies like FIA.

The statement comes three days after SDT's ruling, which decreed that Kenya Motorsports Federation Limited (KMSF), which has been in charge of the sport in the country, was not in tandem with the Sports Act 2013 and therefore an illegal entity - as far as a sports organisation is concerned.

On the other hand, the tribunal ruled that Motorsports Kenya is properly constituted in line with the law and ordered the Sports Registrar to begin the process of enlisting the federation as the local governing body for the sport in the country.

The registrar is also required to oversee the elections of the new body and introduce them to international motorsports bodies as the rightful governing institution for the sport.

The ruling notwithstanding, the federation extended an olive branch to work with all stakeholders in the industry, including those of KMSF.

"This judgment is not the end of a contest, as some may view it, it is the start of a united journey. We extend a hand of partnership to the entire motorsport fraternity, including our colleagues from KMSF, to work together in the national interest. Our commitment is clear: the growth of the sport, unity of the fraternity, and Kenya's pride on the international stage will always come first," the statement read.

According to SDT's ruling, members of the now-defunct KMSF are free to transfer their membership to the new federation.

Press release Final MKDownload

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.