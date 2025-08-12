Kenya: Govt to Assist Families Affected By Fire in Kiamaiko and Mabatini

Nairobi — The government has moved to assist more than 200 families rendered homeless after separate fire incidents at Kiamaiko and Mabatini villages in Mathare, Nairobi, where one person was killed and 200 homes razed.

The inferno which burned down 110 houses in Kiamaiko and 101 in Mabatini left many victims stranded after many lost all possessions.

Authorities say the blazes were likely fueled by illegal power connections, open flames and unsafe gas handling, perennial hazards in the crowded settlements.

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Geoffrey Ruku on Monday led a government relief mission to the area, distributing food, bedding and household supplies to the victims.

"No Kenyan should be left to suffer alone in the face of tragedy," said Ruku. "We are here to walk with you until you get back on your feet."

Ruku said the State Department for Special Programmes will continue coordinating assistance in line with Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 and emphasised the need to improve disaster preparedness in informal settlements.

The CS also directed Huduma Centre staff in Eastleigh to set up a service tent at the Deputy County Commissioner's office to help residents replace national IDs and other critical documents lost in the fire.

He confirmed engaging the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to fast-track replacement of lost academic certificates for those verified by local administration.

"Rebuilding after such loss requires not just compassion, but consistent action," Ruku said.