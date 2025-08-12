Somalia: Former MP Accuses Somali President of Fueling Gedo Conflict

Mogadishu — Former Somali lawmaker Cabdi Bare Yuusuf Jabriil has sharply criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud over the escalating conflict in the southern Gedo region, accusing him of handling the political dispute with Jubbaland authorities unlawfully and exacerbating tensions.

In an interview with Shabelle Media, Jabriil said the president's approach has deepened divisions and prolonged violence between federal forces and Jubbaland's regional administration, which recently clashed in key towns Beled Hawo and Doolow.

"The president's mishandling of this issue is a major factor fueling instability in Gedo," Jabriil said. "We call on all parties engaged in conflict to immediately cease hostilities and seek peaceful dialogue."

The security situation in Gedo remains volatile after heavy fighting last week resulted in the federal government taking control of Beled Hawo. The clashes left the Gedo regional police chief, Maamula Jubbaland, dead and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.

Jubbaland officials accuse Mogadishu of trying to impose a parallel administration in the region, alleging that external actors, including Ethiopia and its allies, are interfering behind the scenes.

The dispute in Gedo has shifted from a local conflict into a political and strategic crisis that threatens regional stability and Somalia's relations with neighboring countries.