Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama, on Tuesday said insecurity remains a major obstacle to the progress and empowerment of the country's youth.

Speaking at an event in Mogadishu to mark International Youth Day, Jama described Somali youth as being at the forefront of the fight against extremism and vital to the country's future.

"Insecurity is the main barrier preventing Somali youth from reaching their full potential," Jama said. "Without peace and stability, there can be no sustainable development or real opportunity for our young people."

The deputy prime minister also highlighted the government's commitment to youth development, noting that the DanQaran administration has laid out plans to empower young Somalis politically and economically.

"These young people must be able to determine their own political destiny," Jama said, emphasizing the importance of direct elections as a path toward inclusive governance.

The ceremony was attended by several government ministers, the deputy governor of Banadir region for social affairs, youth organizations, and other dignitaries.

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12 to highlight issues affecting young people around the world and promote their active participation in social and political life.