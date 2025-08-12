Rwanda: Gen Muganga Urges Youth to Champion African Solutions

Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarak Muganga, on Tuesday, August 12, called on the participants of 15th cohort of Itorero Indangamirwa to play an active role in finding "African solutions to African problems," stressing that sustainable progress depends on Africans working together and building on their own strengths.

Initiated in 2008, the programme targets Rwandan youth aged 18 to 25 both at home and abroad, seeks to equip the youth with transformative training that fosters personal growth, career development, and a stronger bond with their cultural heritage and values.

RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen MK Mubarakh addressed the 15th Cohort of Itorero Indangamirwa youth.

Speaking at the Ubutore Development Centre in Nkumba, Burera District, where the training began on July 2, the military chief noted that both the RDF soldiers and civilian youth have a crucial role to play in shaping the continent's future.

"The pursuit of African solutions to African problems is an ongoing process that requires commitment, collaboration, and sustained economic effort from all stakeholders," he said.

Gen. Mubarak emphasized that by relying on their own knowledge, resources, and traditions, African nations can chart a path towards prosperity and sustainability, free from overdependence on external actors.