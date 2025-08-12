Rwanda: Gen Muganga Urges Youth to Champion African Solutions

12 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarak Muganga, on Tuesday, August 12, called on the participants of 15th cohort of Itorero Indangamirwa to play an active role in finding "African solutions to African problems," stressing that sustainable progress depends on Africans working together and building on their own strengths.

ALSO READ: Strive to give back to your country, Kagame tells Itorero youth

Initiated in 2008, the programme targets Rwandan youth aged 18 to 25 both at home and abroad, seeks to equip the youth with transformative training that fosters personal growth, career development, and a stronger bond with their cultural heritage and values.

RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen MK Mubarakh addressed the 15th Cohort of Itorero Indangamirwa youth. pic.twitter.com/T3fdJ01m5s-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) August 12, 2025

Speaking at the Ubutore Development Centre in Nkumba, Burera District, where the training began on July 2, the military chief noted that both the RDF soldiers and civilian youth have a crucial role to play in shaping the continent's future.

"The pursuit of African solutions to African problems is an ongoing process that requires commitment, collaboration, and sustained economic effort from all stakeholders," he said.

Gen. Mubarak emphasized that by relying on their own knowledge, resources, and traditions, African nations can chart a path towards prosperity and sustainability, free from overdependence on external actors.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.