Rwanda: Former University of Rwanda Rector Deo Kambanda Dies At 90

Deo Kambanda, a respected academic who served as Rector of the University of Rwanda, then known as the National University of Rwanda (UNR) from 1995 to 1997, passed away on Sunday, August 11, at the age of 90.

According to a family source, Kambanda passed away at around 2AM, following a brief illness for which he was being treated at King Faisal Hospital.

He was a seasoned educator who taught at various institutions in the country. Between 1966 and 1968, he taught at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare, and later joined Institut Pédagogique National (IPN) in 1968. He further advanced his studies, obtaining a PhD from the University of Maryland, around 1977-1979.

Some of the people that worked with him told The New Times that he was a supportive leader who devoted himself to nurturing young talent.

"In 1987, I first met him as a lecturer at Nyakinama campus, where he taught at Faculté des sciences psychologie et de l'éducation," recalled Innocent Twagirimana, Dean of the School of Education at the University of Rwanda.

"He was a man who loved everyone and brought a remarkable sense of humor to his interactions. Students truly enjoyed his classes. Beyond academics, he was deeply committed to teaching morals and values. He tirelessly supported students who survived the Genocide against the Tutsi," Twagirimana added.

Pradva Mfurankunda, Dean of UR's School of Arts and Languages, reflected on Kambanda's character, saying he was approachable, warm, and deeply connected to both students and colleagues.

"He was a humble scholar whose humour and kindness left a lasting impression. He was also a bilingual intellectual, speaking both English and French with fluency," he said.