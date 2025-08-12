Africa: Huawei Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Container Management

On August 6, Gartner released the Magic Quadrant for Container Management 2025, positioning Huawei in the Leaders quadrant. This recognition is attributed to Huawei Cloud's deep expertise and strategic investments in Cloud Native 2.0.

Huawei Cloud has been at the forefront, launching several innovative container products like CCE Turbo, CCE Autopilot, Cloud Container Instance (CCI), and the distributed cloud-native service UCS. These products provide the optimal cloud-native infrastructure for managing large-scale, scalable containerized workloads across public clouds, distributed clouds, hybrid clouds, and edge environments.

Huawei Cloud is competitive in all studied use cases, including new cloud-native applications, containerization of existing applications, AI containers, edge applications, and hybrid cloud applications, especially in the AI container domain.

Huawei Cloud is an active open-source contributor and a leader in the cloud-native technology ecosystem. As a long-standing contributor to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Huawei Cloud has participated in 82 CNCF projects, holds over 20 project maintainer seats, and is the only Chinese cloud provider holding a vice-chair position on the CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC). Huawei Cloud has donated several projects to CNCF, including KubeEdge, Karmada, Volcano, and Kuasar, and contributed benchmark projects such as Kmesh, openGemini, and Sermant in 2024.

Huawei Cloud offers the most comprehensive container product matrix in the industry, covering public cloud, distributed cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge scenarios. It has been extensively adopted in sectors like Internet, finance, manufacturing, transportation, electricity, and automotive, delivering pervasive cloud-native value. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud container services are actively deployed worldwide. The rapid growth of cloud-native compute power is widely acknowledged by global users and continually supports customers in achieving business success.

Starzplay, an OTT platform in the Middle East and Central Asia, leveraged Huawei Cloud CCI to transition to a serverless architecture. This move enabled the platform to handle millions of access requests during the 2024 Cricket World Cup, while also reducing resource costs by 20%.

Ninja Van, a leading logistics and express service provider in Singapore, has fully containerized its services using Huawei Cloud CCE. This cloud-native AI service architecture is both agile and efficient, ensuring zero service interruptions during peak hours and improving order processing efficiency by 40%.

Chilquinta Energía, one of the three major power companies in Chile, has upgraded its big data platform to a cloud-native architecture using Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo. The new platform boasts a 90% improvement in average performance, propelling Chilquinta toward more intelligent and automated operations.

Konga, Nigeria's leading comprehensive e-commerce platform, has fully transitioned to a cloud-native architecture based on CCE Turbo. This agile and flexible approach effectively ensured a smooth shopping experience for its millions of monthly active users.

Meitu, a leading visual creation platform in China, leverages CCE and Ascend cloud services to efficiently manage AI computing resources. This supports the deployment and inference of various models and algorithms, ensuring rapid iteration of large-scale training and enabling 200 million monthly active users to share their life moments in real time.

In the age of AI, Cloud Native 2.0 has been fully upgraded to incorporate intelligence. Huawei Cloud is building a next-generation AI-native cloud infrastructure powered by advanced AI technologies.

1) In Cloud for AI, CCE AI clusters form the cloud-native infrastructure for CloudMatrix384 supernodes. These clusters offer large-scale supernode topology-aware scheduling, PD separation scaling, AI workload characteristic-aware auto-scaling, and ultra-fast container startups. These features significantly accelerate AI training and inference, enhancing the overall efficiency of AI tasks.

2) AI is also revolutionizing the cloud service experience. Huawei Cloud is committed to integrating AI into its cloud offerings and has introduced CCE Doer. CCE Doer integrates AI agents throughout the container usage process, providing intelligent Q&A, recommendations, and diagnostics. It can diagnose over 200 critical exception scenarios with a root cause accuracy rate exceeding 80%, enabling automated and intelligent container cluster management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

3) Cloud native is rapidly evolving toward serverless. Huawei Cloud offers two serverless container products: serverless Kubernetes cluster CCE Autopilot and serverless container instance CCI, which enable users to focus on application development and accelerate service innovation. The recently launched general-computing-lite and Kunpeng general-computing serverless containers enhance computing cost-effectiveness by up to 40%, making them the ideal scaling solution for businesses dealing with tenfold increases in traffic.

Huawei Cloud will continue to partner with global operators to advance cloud-native technology innovations and share its successes. This collaboration will drive unprecedented industry transformation, opening up new opportunities for a more inclusive, accessible, and resilient digital society.