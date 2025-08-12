Rwanda: The Oscars - What Is the Criteria for Rwandan Films to Be Selected

Rwanda has taken a major step forward in the film industry by establishing an official pathway for Oscar consideration, positioning itself on the global cinematic stage.

For the first time, a national committee has been formed to evaluate and submit one film each year that represents the best of Rwandan cinema.

The Oscars, officially known as the Academy Awards, are awards presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements, as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

The announcement of Rwanda's first ever national committee, made on Monday, August 11, by the Ministry of Youth and Arts (MoYA), aims to secure Rwanda's potential nomination in the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

ALSO READ: Who is who on Rwanda's first-ever Oscars selection committee?

What is the criteria for Rwandan films to be selected?

Approved theatrical formats, 50 percent dialogue in non-English language

The Oscars define a feature film as a motion picture over 40 minutes in length that meets strict eligibility standards, including public exhibition in an approved theatrical format, such as 35mm, 70mm, or high-resolution digital cinema, with specific image and sound requirements.

Whereas an international film, as defined by the Academy, is a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States and its territories, with more than 50 per cent of its dialogue in a non-English language. Both animated and documentary features are eligible under the category.

ALSO READ: Rwandan movies hit West African market--what does it mean?

The films must have been produced between October 2024 and September 2025

According to the Academy's Rule Sixteen, a country-selected film must first be released in its country of origin between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

It must be publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a single commercial cinema for paid admission, benefiting both the producer and the exhibitor.

To allow greater flexibility, the Academy permits films to qualify through theatrical runs outside the country of origin, provided these screenings occur outside the United States and its territories and meet the same seven-day paid admission requirement.

ALSO READ: From Hollywood to Kigali: How one filmmaker is transforming Rwanda's cinema scene

The films must not have been exhibited in non-theatrical format

The film must not have been publicly exhibited in any non-theatrical format, such as broadcast television, streaming, DVD, in-flight entertainment, or online release, before the qualifying run.

ALSO READ: Five stars taking Rwandan film industry by storm

Furthermore, the original dialogue track and the completed picture must be predominantly in a language other than English, with accurate and legible English subtitles.

Once a film is selected, the producers must submit all required materials to the Academy by October 1.

The materials include completed submission forms, a digital upload of the film for streaming, a secure link for language verification, the full cast and crew credits, the director's biography and photograph, promotional artwork, and proof of the qualifying theatrical release including advertising.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: "It's like raising a child": Hope Azeda talks 10 years organising Ubumuntu Arts Festival

If the film advances to the shortlist stage, filmmakers must also provide either a 35mm or 70mm print or a DCP for final voting. The Academy retains a copy of every nominated film for its archives.

Nominations for the International Feature Film award are determined through two rounds of voting by active and life Academy members. In the preliminary round, members who opt in watch eligible films and vote for up to fifteen titles, which then form the shortlist. In the nominations round, members view all shortlisted films and vote for up to five nominees.

Only members who have seen all nominated films can participate in the final voting.

ALSO READ: Every person has a story: An interview with veteran actor Kennedy Mazimpaka