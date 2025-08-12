East Africa: Uganda Ranked Best in Africa, Third Globally in Wetlands and Hazardous Chemicals Management

Uganda has been ranked the best country in Africa and third in the world in the management of wetlands and hazardous chemicals, according to a new global assessment by a Boston-based university.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) says the ranking is a testament to the country's strong environmental governance under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and the collective efforts of communities, civil society, and the private sector.

"This recognition is proof that Uganda is capable of world-class environmental stewardship," said NEMA Executive Director, Dr. Barirega Akankwasah.

"Our wetlands and chemical management systems are vital not only for environmental health but also for the wellbeing of millions of Ugandans who depend on them for their livelihoods."

Wetlands play a critical role in water purification, biodiversity conservation, climate change resilience, and supporting agriculture and fisheries.

Uganda's management of hazardous chemicals is equally significant, ensuring public health protection, safeguarding natural heritage, and fulfilling obligations under international environmental conventions.

Despite the milestone, Dr. Akankwasah warned that challenges remain, citing encroachment, pollution, and unsustainable land use as ongoing threats.

"We cannot afford to relax. Wetlands continue to face pressure, and hazardous chemicals, if not properly handled, pose serious risks. NEMA will continue to enforce the law, promote sustainable practices, and work with all stakeholders to protect our natural resources," he said.

NEMA is calling on Ugandans to take pride in the global recognition and actively participate in protecting wetlands, preventing pollution, and ensuring safe handling of chemicals.

"This achievement belongs to every Ugandan. If we work together, we can sustain our leadership and leave a clean, healthy, and productive environment for future generations," Dr. Akankwasah added.