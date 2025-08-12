Uganda: Multichoice Kicks Off New Football Season in Style

MultiChoice Uganda has officially launched the 2025/26 Football Season in a campaign dubbed "It's On. Season Ewoome" with a vibrant 6-a-side football tournament held at Equinox Sports Center, bringing together media personalities, staff, and key stakeholders for a day of sport, celebration, and connection.

The event marked the beginning of what promises to be the most thrilling football season yet, with SuperSport, Africa's biggest sports broadcaster, delivering unrivalled access to the world's biggest leagues and competitions on DStv and GOtv.

The pay television company said it will broadcast live 380 Premier League matches, over 300 La Liga and Serie A games, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and CAF Champions League.

"Football is more than just a sport. It brings people together, sparks conversations, and creates unforgettable moments. This tournament was our way of celebrating that passion with our customers and partners. It's On. Season Ewoome," said Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda.

Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing, added, "This season, we're bringing over 1,000 matches to our customers. From the Premier League to La Liga and Serie A, there's something for every football

lover. Whether you're watching from home or catching highlights on the go, we're delivering the best football experience across Africa. It's On. Season Ewoome."

The tournament featured teams from MultiChoice Uganda, PR firm BrainChild Burson, media houses Vision Group and Nation Media and advertising agencies TBWA and MAAD McCANN, which took on

each other in short matches of 30 minutes on an artificial turf.

MAAD McCANN emerged victorious after defeating Vision Group 3-0, walking away with a cash prize of shs 1 million while Vision Group as the first runners up won a cash prize of shs 500,000.

BrainChild Burson beat Nation Media to the third place finish.