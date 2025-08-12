Namibia: Critical One Energy Sells Namibian Uranium Projects

Critical One Energy, formerly known as Madison Metals, has sold its Khan and Cobra uranium projects in Namibia to Canadian firm Dark Star Minerals.

The deal is valued at US$3.5 million (about N$62 million).

A statement issued by Critical One Energy on Saturday says Dark Star will pay Critical One N$13.4 million (US$760 000) by the end of the transaction and issue shares valued at approximately N$48.7 million (US$2.75 million).

"Dark Star will make further cash and share payments as per the following schedule to earn 100% of Critical One's interest in the Khan and Cobra Uranium Projects located in Namibia, Africa . . . " the statement reads.

Dark Star has already made a payment of N$2.7 million (US$150 000) and issued 14 million common shares to Critical One, with the remainder to be paid over a period of two years.

Additional payments include N$4.4 million (US$250 000) in cash and shares worth N$31 million (US$1.75 million).

This is to be paid by the second anniversary of the agreement.

Under the agreement, Critical One will receive a 2% gross overriding royalty on all metals produced from the projects once the total value of cash and share payments exceeds US$3.5 million.

Dark Star has the option to buy back 0.5% of the royalty for N$26.4 million (US$1.5 million) within 30 days of production starting.

"We are looking forward to working with Dark Star to accelerate the exploration and development of these two significant uranium projects.

As a significant shareholder and director of Dark Star, I will continue to contribute to the development of these two exciting uranium projects," says Critical One chief executive Duane Parnham.

Namibia is currently the world's third-largest uranium producer, according to the World Nuclear Association.