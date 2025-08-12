Namibia: Choppies Slips As Model Takes Lead in Affordability - July 2025 Grocery Survey

Namibian consumers continue to navigate fluctuating grocery prices, and the July survey reveals a new front runner in affordability.

Model (formerly Pick n Pay) offered the cheapest grocery basket at N$1 031.78, narrowly edging out Metro by just N$1.

The monthly survey tracks the cost of everyday essentials like maize meal, cooking oil, chicken, and cleaning supplies, and it highlights how wide the price gap can get. In June, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive retailers was N$93.01.

By July, that gap had surged to N$294.18, between Model (N$1 031.78) and Spar (N$1 325.96). That's over 20% more than the lowest-cost option, a significant difference for households keeping a close eye on spending.

For this basket of goods, a shopper's choice of store made a much bigger financial difference in July than it did in June.

After leading in June, Choppies dropped to sixth place in July, with its basket rising to N$1 100.78, a 3.5% increase from the previous month. The decline was mainly due to price hikes on key staples such as cooking oil, full cream milk, chicken, tomatoes, and rice. In contrast, Model's rise to the top appears to be driven by lower prices on select high-value items.

Slashing prices to stay ahead

Model cut prices by N$68 and jumped from third to first place, the cheapest option.

Checkers made the biggest cut (N$93.22), an 8.1% drop, moving from fifth to fourth place.

Metro and OK Foods both lowered their prices and moved up in the rankings. Metro climbed from fourth to second place.

Price increases

Choppies increased prices by N$37, causing a big fall from first to sixth place.

Spar's prices shot up by N$169.17 (14.6%), making the retailer the most expensive in July.

Where the savings are

A closer look at individual items reveals meaningful differences that can significantly affect monthly grocery bills, particularly in protein and staple categories:

Mince (1kg): Model and OK Foods priced it N$42 cheaper than Metro.

Chicken portions (1.5kg): Shoprite offered the best deal at N$74.99, followed by Model and Choppies.

Cooking oil (2l): OK Foods had the lowest price at N$66.99, while Checkers and Choppies listed it at N$76.99.

White sugar (2.5kg): Spar's store brand was the cheapest at N$39.99, and OK Foods was the most expensive at N$59.99 for Best Choice.

Full-cream milk (1l): Model, Metro and Shoprite maintained pricing at N$19.99.

While Model had the lowest overall basket price, it didn't lead across all product categories. Metro, for instance, offered the best deals on items like Top Score (5kg), Tastic rice, Rama butter, and Aquafresh toothpaste. This shows that consumers shopping for specific items or those who 'cherry-pick' across stores could still find better value elsewhere.

The grocery survey shows just how important it is to compare prices. Depending on where you shop, you could save almost N$300, clearly showing that your choice of store can make a real difference to your budget. With prices changing from month to month, staying flexible and keeping an eye on costs is key to smart shopping.

Market dynamics to consider

Brand variability - The analysis reflects the lowest available prices per product category, regardless of brand. This means some of the cheaper prices may come from store brands or alternative labels.

Impact of specials - It's important to note that some of the observed price fluctuations were influenced by temporary in-store promotions. Prices on several items had either dropped due to specials or returned to regular levels after being discounted the previous month. As these offers change, so too will the rankings.

Price stability - Some staple items, such as maize meal, rice, and pasta, remained relatively stable compared to June, although slight variations were recorded between retailers.

Brand loyalty could be costly - A shopper who was loyal to Choppies for its low prices in June, for example, would have paid significantly more in July.

The Brief's monthly grocery price survey helps you shop smart and save more.

Stay tuned for next month's update.