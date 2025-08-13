South Africa: National Dialogue's Big Question of Cost Shrouded in Mystery

12 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O?Regan

How much will the National Dialogue cost? That's the (multi) million-rand question.

The National Convention - the preclude to the National Dialogue - is supposed to be the launchpad for months of citizen-led talks about South Africa's future.

However, it will be held later this week amid big questions over budget and readiness, and without the buy-in of several foundations that were behind the initial process.

Last Friday, legacy foundations including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation and four others withdrew from the gathering, citing concerns over government control, the continued absence of a confirmed budget, and a rush to stage the National Convention on 15 and 16 August.

"The continued absence of a confirmed, approved budget allocation and a last-minute commitment of initial funds has made sound preparation impossible. This raises real risks of a poorly organised and unaccountable process.

"The push to proceed has created pressure to engage in emergency procurement, which may violate the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)," the foundations said in a statement on Friday, 8 August.

They said the withdrawal of their participation in the Preparatory Task Team (PTT) - which comprised the foundations, NGOs, community...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.