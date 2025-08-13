South Africa: National Dialogue's Big Question of Cost Shrouded in Mystery

How much will the National Dialogue cost? That's the (multi) million-rand question.

The National Convention - the preclude to the National Dialogue - is supposed to be the launchpad for months of citizen-led talks about South Africa's future.

However, it will be held later this week amid big questions over budget and readiness, and without the buy-in of several foundations that were behind the initial process.

Last Friday, legacy foundations including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation and four others withdrew from the gathering, citing concerns over government control, the continued absence of a confirmed budget, and a rush to stage the National Convention on 15 and 16 August.

"The continued absence of a confirmed, approved budget allocation and a last-minute commitment of initial funds has made sound preparation impossible. This raises real risks of a poorly organised and unaccountable process.

"The push to proceed has created pressure to engage in emergency procurement, which may violate the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)," the foundations said in a statement on Friday, 8 August.

They said the withdrawal of their participation in the Preparatory Task Team (PTT) - which comprised the foundations, NGOs, community...