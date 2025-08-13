Somalia: Fire Ravages Main Market in Afgooye, Causes Extensive Financial Losses

Afgooye, Somalia — A massive fire broke out late Tuesday evening at the Hilwaaley market in Afgooye, the largest trading hub in the town located in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, causing extensive property damage and significant financial losses, local sources said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze is believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault in one of the market's shops. The fire quickly spread to nearby stalls and businesses, engulfing a large section of the market before emergency services could intervene.

"The fire started suddenly from a shop, and within minutes, it had spread to adjacent businesses," one resident told Radio Shabelle. "People tried to put it out using buckets of water, but it was too strong."

Firefighting teams reportedly arrived late to the scene, hampering efforts to contain the blaze and allowing the fire to cause further destruction. Residents said the delay in response may have contributed to the scale of the damage.

Local authorities have yet to release an official statement or provide an assessment of the full extent of the damage. However, traders say many have lost their entire inventory, with some estimating losses in the tens of thousands of dollars.

"The entire market was our livelihood," said one distraught shop owner. "This is a devastating blow for us and our families."

No casualties have been reported, but the fire has left scores of traders and workers without a source of income.

Authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the fire and the apparent delay in the emergency response.