Kenyan Professor Wins Top Global Veterinary Award

Nairobi — Professor Susan W. Mbugua, a former Professor of Veterinary Surgery at the University of Nairobi, has been named Overall Veterinarian of the Year at the World Veterinary Association Global Veterinary Awards, becoming the first Kenyan and African to earn the distinction.

The awards were presented on July 19, 2025, during the World Veterinary Association Congress in Washington, DC.

Prof. Mbugua also won in the Veterinary Education Category, recognised for her pioneering role in elevating clinical standards and advancing veterinary training in Kenya and the region.

"Prof. Mbugua is a beacon of professionalism, mentorship, and leadership. Her recognition on the world stage is a moment of immense pride for the Kenyan veterinary fraternity," said Dr. Kelvin Osore, National Chairman of the Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA).

The KVA honoured Prof. Mbugua at a celebration in Nairobi on August 4 and is engaging government agencies to seek formal national recognition of her achievements.

The association says the award boosts Kenya's profile in global veterinary circles and highlights the country's capacity to produce world-class professionals.