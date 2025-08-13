Uganda: Experts Link Unregulated Herbs, Self-Medication, and Painkillers to Rising Kidney Failure Cases

Medics at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital have warned the public against self-medication, the use of herbal medicines, and overuse of painkillers, all of which are major contributors to kidney failure.

They also urged people to manage conditions such as high blood pressure, another leading cause of kidney disease.

Dr Louis Nyende, a kidney specialist at Hoima Referral Hospital, emphasized the importance of regular medical check-ups at least once a year and advised people to stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

He warned that while treating kidney failure is very expensive, prevention is simple and effective.

This message comes as the hospital recently inaugurated a new Intensive Care Unit equipped with modern dialysis machines, funded by the government.

The unit's first patient to receive treatment there is William Wabyona, a resident of Butema Village in Hoima District.

Wabyona has been undergoing kidney dialysis treatment at Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala since 2023, after being diagnosed with kidney disease following severe malaria.

A former truck driver, he first experienced recurrent bouts of malaria and fever starting in 2020, unaware that his kidneys were deteriorating internally.

After not responding well to initial treatments, Wabyona was advised to undergo thorough medical examinations that revealed serious kidney complications.

He was then put on dialysis therapy at Kiruddu Hospital, which requires three sessions weekly.

Because he lived in Hoima, his employer accommodated him in Kampala to facilitate access to treatment.

Dr Nyende explained that even with a kidney transplant--an option that can extend life for 10 to 15 years--patients must remain on lifelong medication to prevent organ rejection.

Wabyona's dialysis sessions cost between Shs60,000 and Shs100,000 each, making the treatment expensive and burdensome.

Unable to work due to his condition, Wabyona relies on his wife to support the family, and his children no longer attend the schools he had hoped for.

"With a kidney problem, I'm not allowed to drive the trucks I used to drive. No job now, and it's my wife who is providing. Living in Kampala is very expensive," he said.

The new Intensive Care Unit at Hoima Referral Hospital, which features three dialysis machines, will now allow patients like Wabyona to receive treatment locally.

This development is expected to reduce the financial and logistical challenges of traveling to Kampala for care.

"Dialysis is done three times a week. How many people can afford to travel to Kampala and back that often? Staying in Kampala means you must rent accommodation, and many people don't have the means," Dr Nyende said.

"Now that the service is here in Hoima, we no longer have to refer patients to Mulago or Kiruddu."

Dr. Nyende reiterated the dangers of self-medication, herbal remedies, unprescribed medicines, and excessive alcohol consumption.

"The leading causes of kidney failure are high blood pressure and diabetes. Herbs and painkillers, which people buy and take without guidance, are also major causes. Avoid herbs and seek advice from medical professionals. Drinking plenty of water is important, especially for people living in dry areas to avoid dehydration. Alcohol is harmful and should be avoided," he said.

He urged the public to embrace regular medical check-ups and to live a healthy lifestyle mindful of diet and medication.

"Kidney failure treatment is very expensive. In government facilities, dialysis sessions cost between Shs60,000 and Shs100,000," Nyende said.

"In private facilities, it can cost 500,000 to 800,000 shillings per session, and patients need treatment three times a week for life unless they receive a kidney transplant. Even then, medication continues to be necessary."

What is Diuresis?

Diuresis is the process of promoting increased urine production to reduce excess fluid in the body. It is typically achieved through the administration of diuretic medications, often called water pills, which help the kidneys excrete more sodium and water.

Diuresis is a common treatment for conditions like heart failure, high blood pressure, and kidney disease where fluid retention can be problematic.