South Africa: Celebrating Three Decades of Community Voice - Bush Radio Marks 30 Years of Licensed Broadcasting

Cape Town — From August 9, 1995 to August 9, 2025 – A Legacy of Fearless Storytelling and Community Empowerment

What an absolutely magnificent weekend it was! Bush Radio celebrated a truly historic milestone – 30 years of licensed broadcasting – with two unforgettable events that perfectly captured the spirit, resilience, and community heart that has defined our station since 1995.

A Spectacular Gala Dinner: Honouring Our Legacy

All smiles: Yuzriq Meyer along with staff and volunteers on stage

On Friday, August 8th, the Bush Radio community came together for our 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner, transforming an evening into a celebration of three decades of fearless, community-rooted storytelling. The venue was transformed into something truly breathtaking by an incredible local entrepreneur from Elsies River, creating an atmosphere that had everyone talking about the stunning transformation.

The energy was electric as Bush Radio pioneers, special guests, family members, and our beloved listeners gathered under one roof. This wasn’t just a dinner – it was a powerful reminder of our journey from rebellious pirate broadcasts in the early 1990s to becoming a cornerstone of South African community media.

As Brenda Leonard, Bush Radio Managing Director reflected in her keynote address, “More than three decades ago, what started as a dream — a rebellious, community-rooted idea in the heart of Cape Town — became a legal voice for the people. Bush Radio didn’t wait for permission to care about its community.”

Vince Kolbe’s daughter shared the certificate Bush Radio gave to his family on Facebook

The evening was particularly poignant as we remembered the cherished souls who paved the way and are no longer with us, including Sandile Dikeni, Edric Gorfinkel, Judge Essa Moosa, Vince Kolbe, and many others whose contributions built the foundation of what Bush Radio is today.

Women in Jazz: A Musical Celebration of Excellence

The celebrations continued on Friday, August 9th – the exact 30th anniversary of our licensed broadcasting – with our spectacular Women in Jazz concert at Artscape. What a night it was! The audience was electric, and our incredible lineup absolutely brought the house down.

Babalwa Meintjies served pure artistry that captivated the entire venue, Auriol Hays reminded everyone why she’s jazz royalty, Lu Dlamini brought soulful sophistication to the stage, Fancy Galada was a dynamic force of excellence, The Lady Day Little Big Band absolutely blew the roof off with their performance

From the first note to the final standing ovation, this Women’s Day celebration was everything we could have hoped for and more. The concert wasn’t just about entertainment – it was a powerful statement about the role women have played in shaping both jazz and media.



As we prepared to take the stage, we learnt of the news of the passing of one of Bush Radio’s early volunteers: Mervyn Swartz – Read about his contribution to Bush Radio here

More Than Broadcasting: Building a Movement

Throughout both events, the speeches reminded us of a fundamental truth: Bush Radio has never been just a radio station. We’ve been a movement, a teacher, an activist, a friend, and a fearless truth-teller for over 30 years.

When Bush Radio began this journey, it wasn’t just about airtime. It was about justice. About making sure that our stories — real stories from the ground — were told by us, for us.

Since officially going on air on August 9, 1995 – just a year after South Africa’s first democratic elections – Bush Radio has:

- Trained generations of journalists, broadcasters, and change-makers

- Given voice to communities from Langa to Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain to Khayelitsha and beyond

- Pioneered dedicated music programmes and launched the careers of many musicians and artists

- Remained fiercely independent through funding challenges, political shifts, and media transformations

- Continued to be a platform for freedom of expression and social justice.

Looking Forward: The Next 30 Years

As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we’re not just looking back at our achievements – we’re energized for the future. Bush Radio’s spirit remains as bold and unbreakable as ever, ready to face the next chapter with innovation, stronger governance, fresh leadership, and deeper connections with new generations.

To every pioneer who started this journey, every volunteer who kept it alive, every staff member who carried it forward, every partner who supported us, and every listener who trusted us with their time – this celebration was for you. You are Bush Radio. You are our compass and our reason for every decision we make.

A Legacy That Continues

As we raise our glasses to the next 30 years, we remain committed to amplifying voices, broadcasting truth, music, and the unstoppable spirit of the people. Because that’s who we are, and that’s who we’ll always be.

Viva Bush Radio, viva! Here’s to keeping that community fire burning bright for generations to come.