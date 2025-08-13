Mauritius: PM Chairs National Task Force Meeting for Upcoming Religious Festivities

The meeting of the National Task Force established to coordinate preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Père Laval pilgrimage, and the Shri Venkateshwara Pooja 2025 was held, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The meeting brought together key stakeholders from Government ministries, law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and socio-cultural organisations.

Several Ministers were present, namely the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Rajesh Anand Bhagwan; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo; the Minister of Tourism, Mr Christian Harold Richard Duval; the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Patrick Gervais Assirvaden; the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed; the Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit; and the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea.

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised that the purpose of the Task Force is to ensure that all arrangements are in place so that the three major religious events are celebrated in the best possible conditions. He stressed the need for seamless interministerial collaboration to ensure that all logistical, security, health, and traffic management measures are in place well ahead of the celebrations.

Dr Ramgoolam reiterated Government's commitment to supporting religious and cultural traditions, affirming that these events reflect the nation's unity in diversity. He urged all parties involved to work proactively to uphold the smooth running and safety of the celebrations.

He recalled that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated at national level on 27 August, Shri Venkateshwara Pooja from 24 August to 02 October, and the Père Laval pilgrimage on 08 and 09 September. Citing the successful organisation of the Maha Shivratree festival earlier this year, Dr Ramgoolam underlined the importance of discipline, order, and cooperation among all stakeholders.

The Prime Minister urged pilgrims to respect police instructions and wear reflective clothing, particularly at night. He also appealed to stakeholders to work closely together to ensure essential preparations such as pruning of tree branches, cleaning places of worship, rivers, and beaches, resurfacing roads, and repainting temples. Additional facilities include provision of good quality tents, podiums, mobile toilets, water and electricity supply, medical services, and the presence of the police and National Coast Guard.

Discussions during the meeting focused on infrastructure readiness, safety protocols, public health arrangements, crowd control, and transport facilities. Special emphasis was placed on providing adequate amenities for pilgrims and devotees.

Socio-cultural representatives requested improvements in terms of better quality of tents, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, road resurfacing, and adequate road lighting.

In response, Minister Bhagwan assured that cleaning and dredging works would be undertaken while Minister Bachoo confirmed the provision of medical and fire services. Minister Assirvaden pledged reliable road lighting and uninterrupted water and electricity. For his part, Minister Mahomed pointed out that transport facilities namely bus and metro will be available till late for the Père Laval pilgrimage.