Uganda: Man Stabs Rival to Death in Bar Fight Over Woman

13 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

A bar fight between two men over a woman in Masaka turned deadly when one allegedly stabbed the other to death in Mukungwe-Kiyanja village, Nyendo-Mukungwe Division.

The incident occurred around 2am on Monday after the two men, Denis Luyima and Pafula Nuwabiire, returned from watching the Uganda Cranes vs Niger football match.

The pair stopped at a local bar for drinks, where they began quarrelling over a woman identified as Stella Adongo.

According to witnesses, the verbal exchange escalated into a physical fight, during which Nuwabiire allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Luyima in the chest, killing him instantly after suspecting that he was in a romantic affair with his girlfriend.

Community members, led by Mathias Ddumba, condemned the killing, blaming it on excessive alcohol consumption and the unchecked spread of bars that operate until morning without regulation.

"Too many men abandon their homes to spend entire nights in bars, which fuels domestic conflicts," one resident said.

Local Council I Chairperson Reginah Najjinda also linked the violence to drug abuse among the youth, saying many act recklessly under the influence.

Police from Nyendo Division responded to the scene, examined the premises, and transported the body to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Greater Masaka Region Police Spokesperson ASP Twaha Kasirye confirmed that both Nuwabiire and Stella Adongo were arrested to assist with investigations.

