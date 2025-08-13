Rwanda: Kirehe VC Declare Return to Topflight Volleyball

13 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Kirehe — based volleyball club have declared themselves ready for a sensational return to the topflight volleyball league ahead of the 2025/26 season set for October,

The Eastern Province-based club withdrew from the national volleyball league before the 2024/25 season took place citing financial challenges. However, Gertrude Kubwimana, the technical director local volleyball governing body (FRVB), confirmed to Times Sport that the club submitted a letter requesting to return to the league ahead of the new season.

According to newly appointed club president Cyprien Sebikwekwe, there is much to review and put in order before the new season, with hopes of making a strong comeback.

"I can't say much for now because the new committee and I are still waiting for the official handover. However, we are looking forward to bringing significant improvements," he told Times Sport.

With Rwf 2.7 billion gymnasium now in place at the club's base in Nyakarambi, the club is in a favorable position to regroup, Sebikwekwe said.

The forthcoming federation's general assembly scheduled for Saturday, August 16, is expected to decide on the club's request for a potential return to the league.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kirehe VC also revealed that the club is in talks to bring back former coach Fidele Nyirimana, who parted ways with the team in 2018.

What to know about Kirehe VC

Founded in 2010 in Kigali and now based in Kirehe District, Kirehe VC was once among the top contenders in Rwanda's volleyball league. In 2017, they finished as league runners-up after losing to eventual champions Gisagara VC in the finals playoffs.

The same year, the club lifted the Carré d'As trophy after defeating army side APR 3-1 in the final, adding it to their Kayumba Memorial Tournament trophy won in February 2017.

Over the years, the club has been coached by notable figures, including Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, who left in 2020 to join the FRVB leadership and Peter Kamasa who currently coaches APR Women Volleyball Club.

Kirehe VC's financial troubles began in 2020, when the club reportedly went eight months without paying players.

The situation worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and by 2023, the club withdrew from the league indefinitely.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.