Rwanda: Kirehe VC Declare Return to Topflight Volleyball

Kirehe — based volleyball club have declared themselves ready for a sensational return to the topflight volleyball league ahead of the 2025/26 season set for October,

The Eastern Province-based club withdrew from the national volleyball league before the 2024/25 season took place citing financial challenges. However, Gertrude Kubwimana, the technical director local volleyball governing body (FRVB), confirmed to Times Sport that the club submitted a letter requesting to return to the league ahead of the new season.

According to newly appointed club president Cyprien Sebikwekwe, there is much to review and put in order before the new season, with hopes of making a strong comeback.

"I can't say much for now because the new committee and I are still waiting for the official handover. However, we are looking forward to bringing significant improvements," he told Times Sport.

With Rwf 2.7 billion gymnasium now in place at the club's base in Nyakarambi, the club is in a favorable position to regroup, Sebikwekwe said.

The forthcoming federation's general assembly scheduled for Saturday, August 16, is expected to decide on the club's request for a potential return to the league.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kirehe VC also revealed that the club is in talks to bring back former coach Fidele Nyirimana, who parted ways with the team in 2018.

What to know about Kirehe VC

Founded in 2010 in Kigali and now based in Kirehe District, Kirehe VC was once among the top contenders in Rwanda's volleyball league. In 2017, they finished as league runners-up after losing to eventual champions Gisagara VC in the finals playoffs.

The same year, the club lifted the Carré d'As trophy after defeating army side APR 3-1 in the final, adding it to their Kayumba Memorial Tournament trophy won in February 2017.

Over the years, the club has been coached by notable figures, including Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, who left in 2020 to join the FRVB leadership and Peter Kamasa who currently coaches APR Women Volleyball Club.

Kirehe VC's financial troubles began in 2020, when the club reportedly went eight months without paying players.

The situation worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and by 2023, the club withdrew from the league indefinitely.